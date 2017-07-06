VnExpress International
Airplane makes U-turn to Saigon after passenger suffers heart attack

By Doan Loan   July 6, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Vietjet Air aircraft. Photo by VnExpress

The situation delayed the 200 other passengers on board, but the critical passenger was saved.

A Vietjet Air flight en route to Seoul was forced to return to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday afternoon after a passenger suffered a heart attack.

The plane had been airborne for 25 minutes when a 30-year-old woman started experiencing breathing difficulties due to a heart disease.

The crew provided emergency aid but the woman's condition did not improve so they decided to tutn back to HCMC.

As the plane approached Tan Son Nhat, it was instructed to circle because it was carrying too much fuel.

Once it had landed, the woman was treated by airport medical staff and is now in a stable condition.

It took a further two hours to refuel the plane so it could take off again five hours behind schedule.

A Vietjet Air representative said the case caused the carrier a significant loss and seriously affected the 200  other passengers on board, but the priority was saving the woman.

