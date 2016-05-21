VnExpress International
Airline employees prosecuted for stealing jet fuel

By Doan Loan   May 21, 2016 | 11:51 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s Supreme People’s Procuracy on May 20 filed charges against three Jetstar Pacific’s tanker drivers for allegedly stealing jet fuel in Tan Son Nhat International Airport, according to Tien Phong Newspaper.

The drivers, Nguy Nhu Thanh, Do Van Hung and Le Van Hung, were charged of siphoning jet fuel from the low-cost carrier airline’s airplanes which were parked overnight or for more than six hours at Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City. The suspects often stole the fuel during maintenance checks between flights, when fuel is required to be pumped out in small amounts for testing, the daily said.

The three drivers have stolen nearly 8,200 liters of jet fuel between December 12, 2014 and January 28, 2015 and illegally gained about VND95 million ($4,200) from selling the fuel to Vu The Hung and Vu Van Dung. Hung and Dung then sold the volume to Tran Van Suu, who was later arrested by police.

