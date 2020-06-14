VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Aircraft skids off runway in HCMC amid heavy rains

By Huu Cong   June 14, 2020 | 03:01 pm GMT+7

A Vietjet Air plane skidded off the runway at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City Sunday afternoon, landing amidst a heavy downpour.

Flight VJ322 had flown in from Phu Quoc Island off the southern coast. As it landed at Tan Son Nhat, it skidded off the runway into a grass field at 12:24 p.m.

Functional forces at the airport are dealing with the accident.

A Vietjet aircraft slid from the runway into the grass field at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC, June 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/E.Cuong.

A Vietjet aircraft that slid off the runway and into the grass field at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC, June 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/E.Cuong.

Hoang Trieu, 40, who was taking photos from a building right outside the airport, witnessed the entire incident.

"The rain was pouring heavily and the plan slid on the grass," Trieu said.

"One of it wheels exploded and the landing gear ploughed deep into the ground. A fire truck immediately arrived at the scene, and around an hour later, a bus came to pick up the passengers."

The incident has affected many other flights.

A representative from the Southern Airports Authority said: "The runway might have to be closed until 5 p.m. All landing and taking off will be affected."

The runway in the incident is the only one operative at Tan Son Nhat, which has two runways. The other has been closed for upgrade.

A wheel of a Vietjet Air aircraft is stuck in the mood as the plan skid off the runway at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC, June 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Hai.

A wheel of a Vietjet aircraft is stuck in the mud as the plane skidded off the runway at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC, June 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Hai.

Vietjet has confirmed the accident, saying all passengers are safe and have disembarked.

It said that "there has been no damage."

The carrier blamed heavy rains and strong winds for the accident, which forced several other flights to circle around the airport instead of landing as scheduled.

With Storm Nuri forming over the East Sea early on Saturday, heavy rains and strong winds have lashed many places in southern Vietnam, including HCMC, according to the Southern Region Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Station.

Falling tree branches due to heavy rains killed one man and injured at least another in the city on Saturday.

The storm made landfall in southern China on Sunday morning.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietjet Air

Vietnam plane

Vietjet Air aircraft

plane skids off runway

aviation

travel

weather

heavy rains

storm Nuri

 

Read more

Two detained for poisoning 30 dogs, cats

Two detained for poisoning 30 dogs, cats

South African man killed in HCMC road crash

South African man killed in HCMC road crash

Lychee trade a juicy Vietnamese livelihood

Lychee trade a juicy Vietnamese livelihood

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Vietnam to be linked by 140 Tbps undersea cable

Vietnam to be linked by 140 Tbps undersea cable

HCMC emergency center's daily battle to save lives

HCMC emergency center's daily battle to save lives

Falling tree branch kills motorcyclist in HCMC

Falling tree branch kills motorcyclist in HCMC

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

 
go to top