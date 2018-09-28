VnExpress International
Afternoon downpour floods Saigon roads, knocks down motorbikes

By Son Hoa   September 28, 2018 | 07:19 pm GMT+7

A torrential rain rendered several roads in Saigon flooded, and drivers had a hard time getting through traffic.

Vehicles struggle to get through the flooded street.

The rain began around Friday noon in central Saigon, before spreading to nearby areas. Several roads in District 2 were flooded as a result.

[Caption] Motorbikes splash waves on the Quoc Huong Road in District 2 

Motorbikes splash waves on Quoc Huong Street in District 2. The road was submerged by half a meter at some parts.

[Caption] Thuong Minh struggles to get her motorbike back on its wheels.

This woman struggles to get her motorbike back on its wheels. The rain stopped after three hours but the flood remained strong. As cars passed through the streets, they created waves that knocked down motorbikes around them.

"I tried my best to keep the motorbike balanced, but I couldn't in the end because my arms were too weak," said Minh, who was on her way to see a business partner.

[Caption] A woman wades through the water to get her stuffs

A woman wades through the water to get her bag that fell into the floodwater.

[Caption] An expat smiles as he walks his motorbike through the flooded road

A foreign man seems to have got along with the problem. The water has shut down his bike's engine. The Thao Dien area of District 2 is home to a large expat community.

[Caption] Quynh tries to have his motorbike stands upright amidst the flooded street.

Motorbikes struggle to move around a flooded road part.

[Caption] A food stall in Saigon is flooded due to the rain.

This food stall's floor is lower than the road, so it was severely flooded.

"It happens all the time, so we know how to deal with it. Just move your belongings up high," said Nam, the stall's owner.

[Caption] Cars and motorbikes march on despite high levels of water getting in their way.

Cars and motorbikes march on despite high levels of water getting in their way. Besides District 2, several other roads in the east of Saigon like La Xuan Oai, Le Van Viet or Duong Van Cam were also flooded.

