Afternoon downpour floods Saigon roads, knocks down motorbikes

The rain began around Friday noon in central Saigon, before spreading to nearby areas. Several roads in District 2 were flooded as a result.

Motorbikes splash waves on Quoc Huong Street in District 2. The road was submerged by half a meter at some parts.

This woman struggles to get her motorbike back on its wheels. The rain stopped after three hours but the flood remained strong. As cars passed through the streets, they created waves that knocked down motorbikes around them.

"I tried my best to keep the motorbike balanced, but I couldn't in the end because my arms were too weak," said Minh, who was on her way to see a business partner.

A woman wades through the water to get her bag that fell into the floodwater.

A foreign man seems to have got along with the problem. The water has shut down his bike's engine. The Thao Dien area of District 2 is home to a large expat community.

Motorbikes struggle to move around a flooded road part.

This food stall's floor is lower than the road, so it was severely flooded.

"It happens all the time, so we know how to deal with it. Just move your belongings up high," said Nam, the stall's owner.

Cars and motorbikes march on despite high levels of water getting in their way. Besides District 2, several other roads in the east of Saigon like La Xuan Oai, Le Van Viet or Duong Van Cam were also flooded.