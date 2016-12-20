VnExpress International
After the flood: Vietnamese schools rush to save books, classrooms

By Thanh Nguyen   December 20, 2016 | 11:22 am GMT+7

Deadly floods, which killed at least 24 people in the central region the past week, left depressing scenes in their wake.

after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms

On Monday, teachers in Binh Dinh Province were busy cleaning up their schools after floods hit the central region for the third time in a month. Nguyen Ba Hau, principal of Cat Tai Primary School said: “Recent floods had damaged our projectors, computers, televisions and more than 6,000 books. Damage has been estimated at about VND400 million ($17,600).” 
after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms-1

Documents and records were being saved. Heavy rains began on December 12 and lasted days across the region.
after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms-2

Multiple books were covered in mud.
after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms-3

Teachers tried to wash the books and then dry them.
after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms-4

Librarian Nguyen Thi Kim Cuc carefully pulled books from a thick layer of mud.
after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms-5

“We are looking forward to assistance so that our teachers and students can keep teaching and studying,” said the principal.
after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms-6

At the same time, teachers of Tuy Phuoc High School were cleaning up their classrooms.
after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms-7

Many classrooms were still flooded.
after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms-8

Pham Loi, a sixth-grade student of Phuoc Loc Middle School, said: “I feel very excited to go back to school and see my friends and teachers after days of floods.”
after-the-flood-vietnamese-schools-rush-to-save-books-classrooms-9

Binh Dinh officials said students of many schools will have to stay at home for one or two more days. They said floods have killed eight students and caused a financial loss of VND31 billion ($1.4 million) for local schools.

Photos by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Related news:

> Thousands in central Vietnam swamped in the aftermath of floods

> Vietnam's south-central coast struggles to battle floods

