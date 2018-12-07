AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

"So after 10 years, we are in the AFF Cup final again. It is a well-deserved reward for the fans, who supported us all the way. And for the players, I want to thank them. They have given their best in this game," Park Hang-seo said at post-match conference.

Vietnam repeated their first leg score in the second leg semifinal against the Philippines Thursday night in Hanoi, entering the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with a robust 4-2 aggregate.

Head coach Park Hang-seo shouts out instructions during the Vietnam - Philippines match at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi Thursday night. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Park also stressed the need to remain focused and not get carried away.

"Although we beat Malaysia 2-0 in the group stage, they showed that they have many dangerous attackers. We have to prepare for this carefully. Everyone has to stay focused," he said.

On the other side, Philippines head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson said Vietnam deserved to win this match and had a good chance to win the cup.

"Congratulations to Vietnam because they played too well today. The final between Vietnam and Malaysia will be a great match. Good luck to Vietnam in the final. Your team is the top contender for this year’s AFF Cup," Eriksson said.

A pensive Sven-Goran Eriksson, coach of the Philippines, said Vietnam deserved to win. He also wished Vietnam good luck in the final against Malaysia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, who tapped the first goal in for Vietnam, said he was already looking forward to the final.

"What a great game! We dedicate this victory to the fans. Now we need to rest, eat well and prepare for the final," Hai said.

Nguyen Quang Hai celebrates his goal in the Vietnam - Philippines match. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Hai was named man of the match by Fox Sports, who gave his performance a nine out of ten.

"Another day, another brilliant performance from Nguyen Quang Hai. The midfield maestro has been one of the best performers of the AFF Cup and it showed today. He controlled the midfield and even provided with an attacking outlet at times," the site gushed.

Vietnam will clash with Malaysia again in the final’s first leg on December 11 at Malaysia’s Bukit Jalil Stadium. The second leg will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium four days later.