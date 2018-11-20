VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

AFF Cup: Vietnam miss multiple shots in scoreless match against Myanmar

By Staff reporters   November 20, 2018 | 06:24 pm GMT+7
AFF Cup: Vietnam miss multiple shots in scoreless match against Myanmar
Vietnam's Nguyen Cong Phuong (white shirt) took many shots, but missed them all. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa

Coach was "unsatisfied" as Vietnam were held to a 0-0 draw by Myanmar in Tuesday group stage match.

Vietnam and Myanmar played in Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, Tuesday night, both for their third match at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship.

The game was intense for both sides and eventually no valid scores were made.

Myanmar had more possession but managed to make only a few attacks towards the guest team. Vietnam took more sharp shots, including two within a minute, but could not go pass Myanmar's strong guard.

Vietnam's Nguyen Van Toan got the ball into the net in the 77th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Vietnam vs. Myanmar: Goal ruled out for offside
 
 

AFF Cup: Vietnam miss multiple shots in scoreless match against Myanmar

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo said he was "unsatisfied" with the result.

He said Vietnam did not play well in the first half but stepped up their game in the second. "There were opportunities but no one could take a successful shot.

"We were unlucky today," he said.

[For detailed report of the game, click here.]

Vietnam now stands second in group A with seven points from three games, conceding no goals. Myanmar also has seven points but is ahead on goal stats, and will have its last match against third-place Malaysia.

The top two teams in the tournament's two groups advance to next month's semi-finals. A win for Myanmar over Malaysia in their next match, on November 24, would ensure both Vietnam and Myanmar progress to the semifinals.

Vietnam will play their last group stage match against Cambodia on home ground, in Hanoi, on November 24.

"We must win this last match," Park said. He said he will analyze the Myanmar match to understand why Vietnam missed so many shots, and make sure it will not happen again.

VIETNAM 0-0 MYANMAR

Vietnam Team Stats Myanmar
15 Shots 10
5 Shots on target 2
47% Possession 53%
5 Corners 3
6 Fouls 10
1 Yellow cards 2
0 Red cards 0
Related News:

AFF Cup

Saigon police crack down on football fans for traffic violations

Saigon police crack down on football fans for traffic violations

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

Asian media laud Vietnam’s AFF Cup performance

Asian media laud Vietnam’s AFF Cup performance

See more
Tags: AFF Cup Vietnam Myanmar football sports
 
Read more
Two Vietnamese military officers leave for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Two Vietnamese military officers leave for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Vietnam probes illegal entry into Australia on fishing boat

Vietnam probes illegal entry into Australia on fishing boat

HCMC public disgruntled with parking fee hikes, skeptical it can ease traffic woes

HCMC public disgruntled with parking fee hikes, skeptical it can ease traffic woes

Vietnam values progress on $100 mln credit line from India

Vietnam values progress on $100 mln credit line from India

Passengers terrified as Vietnamese carrier makes emergency landing

Passengers terrified as Vietnamese carrier makes emergency landing

80 percent of deaths from disease in Vietnam caused by lifestyle

80 percent of deaths from disease in Vietnam caused by lifestyle

Tram Nguyen: a flag bearer for Vietnamese Americans

Tram Nguyen: a flag bearer for Vietnamese Americans

 
go to top