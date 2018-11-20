AFF Cup: Vietnam miss multiple shots in scoreless match against Myanmar

Vietnam's Nguyen Cong Phuong (white shirt) took many shots, but missed them all. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa

Vietnam and Myanmar played in Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, Tuesday night, both for their third match at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship.

The game was intense for both sides and eventually no valid scores were made.

Myanmar had more possession but managed to make only a few attacks towards the guest team. Vietnam took more sharp shots, including two within a minute, but could not go pass Myanmar's strong guard.

Vietnam's Nguyen Van Toan got the ball into the net in the 77th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo said he was "unsatisfied" with the result.

He said Vietnam did not play well in the first half but stepped up their game in the second. "There were opportunities but no one could take a successful shot.

"We were unlucky today," he said.

Vietnam now stands second in group A with seven points from three games, conceding no goals. Myanmar also has seven points but is ahead on goal stats, and will have its last match against third-place Malaysia.

The top two teams in the tournament's two groups advance to next month's semi-finals. A win for Myanmar over Malaysia in their next match, on November 24, would ensure both Vietnam and Myanmar progress to the semifinals.

Vietnam will play their last group stage match against Cambodia on home ground, in Hanoi, on November 24.

"We must win this last match," Park said. He said he will analyze the Myanmar match to understand why Vietnam missed so many shots, and make sure it will not happen again.