AFF Cup: Take nothing for granted, coach tells Vietnamese team

Although Vietnam had an impressive away victory against the Philippines, and play them at home tomorrow, coach Park Hang-seo advised his wards to remain level-headed.

"We played good in the first leg, but nothing is assured. I think the players as well as the fans haven’t forgotten the lesson with the Malaysia match in 2014. The most important thing for us now is to stay focused. Each and every player should not lose control and must remain cool under pressure," Park said.

Head coach Park Hang-seo at a pre-match press conference Wednesday. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

At the last AFF Cup four years ago, under coach Toshiya Miura, Vietnam won the first leg away, 2-1, but suffered an unexpected 2-4 second leg loss at the My Dinh National Stadium, knocking them out of the final.

"We want perfect preparation, tactical, physical and mental for tomorrow," Park said.

Centre forward Ha Duc Chinh said the team was ready for tomorrow’s match.

"The coach has boosted our spirits so we can play well in tomorrow’s game and go into the final. We are ready," Chinh said.

On the other side, Philippines head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson stayed positive despite the first leg loss.

"We will get to see a big game tomorrow. Philippines lost in the first leg, so the situation is obviously difficult for us. However, we come to Hanoi to win, not to travel. Tomorrow, Philippines will have to attack, but at the same time cannot concede more goals," Eriksson said.

Head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Team captain Phil Younghusband said the Philippines still had a chance.

"We will do everything we can to win. I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s game. We used to win in Hanoi and hope that will be repeated. Philippines still have a chance," he said.

The second leg of AFF Cup semi-finals between Vietnam and Philippines will kick off tomorrow, December 6 at 7:30 p.m., at the My Dinh National Stadium. With two away goals in the first leg, Vietnam has the edge, for now.

The winner will play either Thailand or Malaysia in the final on December 11.