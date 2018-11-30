AFF Cup: online tickets for Vietnam vs. Philippines match sold out

Fans cheer at My Dinh Stadium in AFF Cup 2018 group stage match between Vietnam and Malaysia. The stadium will host a semifinal match between Vietnam and the Philippines on December 6. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) started selling tickets online for the second leg of AFF Cup semi-final between Vietnam and Philippines Wednesday morning, and 25,000 tickets were sold out by Thursday morning.

"Tickets were still available [Wednesday] at 10 p.m. But now as far as I know, we have sold out all online tickets. The initial plan was to continue selling until 12 p.m. or until there were no more tickets left. And the tickets were sold out first," said VFF general secretary Le Hoai Anh.

The 25,000 tickets were distributed through four websites. Sales began at 10 a.m. November 28. The tickets were priced at VND200,000, 300,000, 400,000 and 500,000 ($8.60, 13, 17 and 21.48). Each order could purchase a maximum of four tickets of the same price and buyers needed to present their ID.

Many complaints

However, many people weren’t able to access the websites. Many fans waited for hours but still couldn’t make a purchase, which led to disputes and doubts about how the tickets were sold. Some people even went to the VFF headquarters to complain.

Anh, VFF chief, said this was normal, because the number of people trying to access the websites was huge.

"There were about 2.7 million accesses on Wednesday. At one time, 130,000 orders were placed, so it was normal that people had to wait till the orders were served," he said.

He also confirmed that the websites didn’t experience any crashes. He hoped that fans get used to purchasing match tickets online.

Those who successfully purchased the tickets will receive their tickets between November 30 to December 2 in two ways: delivery or pick-up at VFF headquarters.

The second leg of AFF Cup 2018 between Vietnam and Philippines will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on December 6. The first leg will kick off at Bacolod Stadium in the Philippines on December 2.