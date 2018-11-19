AFF Cup: Myanmar no pushover for Vietnam

AFF Cup action will resume for Vietnam tomorrow with an away game against Myanmar.

After an impressive 2-0 victory on home ground against Malaysia last Friday, Vietnam stands second position in group A with six points from two games. Opponents Myanmar top the table with better goal stats after winning their first two games against Laos and Cambodia.

Myanmar’s head coach Antoine Hey aims for a win Tuesday to meet their goal of qualifying for the semifinals.

Myanmar's coach Antoine Hey speaks at a press conference on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

"Thousands of fans will fill up the Thuwunna Stadium on match day. I hope we will win. Although we have six points after two games, we can still be eliminated. Since this is the last home game for us in group A, there’s no other way than to defeat Vietnam. Otherwise things will get really complicated when we take on Malaysia at their home ground in the next game," Hey said.

"The most important thing is we have to enhance our defense. We cannot let them score first, like our last two games," he said at a press conference.

He added that his team has studied Vietnam's carefully and knows its weaknesses.

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo said at the same event that Myanmar is strong in attacks and the next game for Vietnam will be difficult.

"We will have to prepare well and play with very high concentration," he said.

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo speaks at a conference on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Vietnamese players are cautiously confident, aware of some disadvantages, but determined to overcome them.

Centre forward Nguyen Anh Duc, who had a goal and an assist in the 2-0 victory against Malaysia, considers Myanmar as a tough opponent.

"The game with Myanmar will be very challenging. They have talented players and home advantage. That will definitely put pressure on our players. But we will always step on to the field with the highest determination to win," Duc said.

Vice-captain and centre back Que Ngoc Hai was more confident about a victory for Vietnam, despite having to play away from home.

"Vietnam and Myanmar both have six points, so this game will be crucial in the race to the semi-finals. Myanmar has the home advantage with thousands of fans. But we have played at even bigger stadiums in Malaysia and Indonesia, so we are familiar with the pressure."

Hai said the victory against Malaysia is a huge boost and the players are feeling very comfortable at the moment. "We’re confident about facing Myanmar," he said.

Vietnam beat Laos and Malaysia and won both without conceding a goal. Their third game against Myanmar will be held at the Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, Myanmar on November 20 at 6:30 p.m. The match will be reported live.