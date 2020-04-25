Active Covid-19 cases down to 45 as five more recover in Hanoi

Five people (front row) in Hanoi's Hospital of Tropical Diseases recover from Covid-19, April 25, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

The recovered cases bring the country's tally of active infections down to 45, including five relapse cases.

One of them, "Patient 167," is a 20-year-old Danish woman. She landed in Hanoi on March 8, then went on trips to several localities like Ha Giang Province, Hue Town, Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province. She was confirmed positive on March 28.

Two others, "Patient 176" and "Patient 195," are employees of the Truong Sinh company, which provides food and logistic services to several Hanoi hospitals, including the Bach Mai Hospital, which had become the nation’s top Covid-19 hotspot at one point.

"Patient 176" is a 38-year-old woman from the northern province of Thai Binh who was confirmed positive on March 29. "Patient 195" is a 41-year-old woman in Hanoi's Hoang Mai District. She was confirmed positive on March 30.

The other two, "Patient 253" and "Patient 258," are believed to have contracted the virus, directly or indirectly, from a 47-year-old male Covid-19 patient in Hanoi's Me Linh District, who visited Bach Mai Hospital on March 12. Both reside in Ha Loi Village in Hanoi's Me Linh District, another major Covid-19 hotspot.

"Patient 253" is a 41-year-old sister-in-law of the aforementioned 47-year-old man. She was confirmed positive on April 9.

"Patient 258" is a 47-year-old woman in Ha Loi. The aforementioned 47-year-old man, a friend of her husband, visited her home on March 20. She was confirmed positive on April 11.

As of Friday morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days clear of new infections. On Friday evening, two new cases were confirmed, both students studying in Japan who returned to Vietnam on April 22. The country recorded no new case Saturday morning.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories with a reported death toll of over 197,700.