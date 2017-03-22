Abandoned security shacks avoid Saigon's sidewalk campaign

|
A bulky shack blocks the whole sidewalk on Truong Sa Street in Binh Thanh District.
|
Another gives traffic even less space.
|
"This security booth is only used in the mornings by the officer who is on duty. Since it's closed for the rest of the day, a few small traders have made use of it as a flower shop," said Nam, a local in Ward 3, Binh Thanh.
|
On Truong Sa Street, a civil defense office stands on bricks, occupying most of the sidewalk. "We do not understand what this [office] was set up for. We seldom see anyone going in or out," said Nguyen Bieu, a local in Ward 1.
|
The spacious sidewalk on Thanh Da Street is blocked by another civil defense office, leaving pedestrians little choice but to walk on the street.
|
On Tam Vu Street (Binh Thanh District), there are two adjacent civilian security offices on the pavement that are rarely used. "These offices have been abandoned for ages but still take up the sidewalk. We have tried to report this many times to local authorities but they are still here," said Nguyen Tu, a local..
|
According to Tu, the posts have been rented by a business to store plastic stools, vending machines and other furniture inside.
|
Since there is no-one manning the post, many people reportedly urinate and litter around the area.
|
Less than 100m away, a permanent office building also occupies most of the sidewalk, but it is always locked and seems to have been abandoned for a long time, locals reported..
|
Another abandoned shack in Phan Xich Long Park, Phu Nhuan District. "It has been there for five years, but it's rarely used," said Tran Binh, a local.
|
A temporary office on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, District 3.
|
And another one on Nguyen Lam Street, District 10, squeezed into a corner and serving no purpose. Earlier this month the city asked shops and restaurants to keep their business off the sidewalks. Anyone and anything standing in the way of city’s bid to become a Singapore-esque metropolis has been either reprimanded, pulled down or towed away. But the city still seems to have much work to do.
Related news:
> Saigon to ban vehicles from Bui Vien backpacker street
> Saigon unveils much-awaited plan for downtown street food zones
> What will become of Saigon's backpacker district after street cleanup campaign?