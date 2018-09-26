A look inside New Zealand naval frigate Te Mana at Saigon Port

The ship is 118 meters long and has a beam of 14.8 meters. It has a standard displacement of 3,600 tons and top speed of 27 plus knots, a range of 6,000 nautical miles, and a complement of 178 personnel.

The Te Mana is one of the two most important warships of the New Zealand navy. The other, the Te Kaha, visited Da Nang in June last year.

SH-2G Super Seasprite, a ship-based helicopter, helps extend shipboard surveillance and provides weapons capabilities against several types of enemy threats.

Commander Lisa Hunn (R), the first ever woman commanding officer of a New Zealand frigate, said: “This visit marks the strong diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Vietnam.”

The Te Mana has a helipad on its stern. In this photo, the crew gets ready to welcome honored guests.

The ship has a radar system for combat and surveillance purposes.

The crew does a kapa haka performance.

After Saigon, the Te Mana’s next port of call is Singapore.