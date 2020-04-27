VnExpress International
A glimpse inside Saigon subway terminal

By Quynh Tran   April 27, 2020 | 04:00 pm GMT+7

After six years of construction, one of three underground terminals of HCMC’s first metro line is nearly complete.

[Caption]The terminal is one of the three underground stations of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line. It consists of four floors. The first underground floor (B1) includes a lobby, ticket booths, automatic ticket gates, and an information station.B1 floor is 190-meter-long, 26-meter-wide with an area of nearly 5,000 square meters. Construction is completed and ready to welcome visitors. The highlight of the floor is a ceiling section with patterns made of black metal, which simulates the architectural style of the Municipal Theater.

The four-floor terminal is one of three subway stations on the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien line. A key feature is its black metal ceiling, which simulates the architecture of the Saigon Opera House that stands nearby on the ground.
This is the ticket station and workplace of staff. Ticket vending machines and automatic toll gates will be installed next to this area.

Ticket vending machines and automatic toll gates will be installed next to the ticket office.
The information station and workplace of operating staff at the B1 floor.

A B1 information station.
The spacious waiting lobby with the primary white tone and a four-meter-high aluminum ceiling with many LED lights is a place for passengers to wait for the train after purchasing their tickets.

The spacious waiting lobby features a four-meter-high aluminum ceiling equipped with LED lights.
The corridor area with a four-meter-wide lobby is a place for guests to take a walk before buying tickets. On the wall there are many empty boxes to install advertising signs in the future.

Empty frames await advertising boards.
The floor of the terminal is tiled and has designated paths for people with disabilities.

The terminal has designated routes for the disabled.
There are two escalators, two stairs and an elevator leading down to the next floors. By design, the four floors of the underground station are 36 meters underground. The second and fourth underground floor are where the trains stop to pick up and drop off passengers. The third floor is the area for staff, electrical equipment, ventilation, sewage pumping system and disaster control center.

Two escalators, two stairways and an elevator lead 36 meters underground. Trains will stop on the second and fourth levels, with the two remaining floors reserved for staff, electrical equipment, ventilation, sewage systems and disaster control.
The second floor (B2) has completed the basic construction, including waiting lanes for passengers.

The second floor (B2) has completed basic construction, including waiting lanes for passengers.
In B2, the tunnel section constructed by machine excavation technology, including two 2.6 km-long tunnels have basically completed and connected to other underground stations as well as the route on the ground.

Two 2.6 km-long tunnels will connect subway stations along the route.
The terminal consists of five entrances and exits, installed near the theater and Nguyen Hue walking street.

The terminal provides five entrances and exits, installed near the theater and Nguyen Hue walking street.
The entrances and exits of the terminal with the main structure made of steel and tempered glass.

Entrances and exits consist of steel and tempered glass. The Saigon Opera House is on the left side.
The entire construction site of the terminal with an area of over 2,000 square meters has removed the barriers and returned to its original state 127 days earlier than the plan. Workers are planting trees, flowers and making paths to create a park in front of the Municipal Theater. The line spans from Long Binh in District 9 to Ben Thanh in District 1 with a total of 14 stations, 11 elevated and three underground. It was approved in 2007 at a cost of VND17.4 trillion ($747 million). Last November the National Assembly allowed city authorities to approve a new cost estimate of VND43.6 trillion ($1.87 billion) after design changes and a strengthening of the Japanese yen increased the price. The line is now 72 percent completed. By the end of this year, it is expected to reach 85 percent and aim to bring the project into operation by the end of 2021.

Roads and buildings above the station. The entire site covers over 2,000-square-meters, with construction completed  127 days earlier than planned. The metro line spans from Long Binh Ward in District 9 to Ben Thanh Ward in District 1 with a total 14 stations, 11 elevated and three underground. It was approved in 2007 at a cost of VND17.4 trillion ($747 million).
Last November, the National Assembly allowed city authorities to approve a new cost estimate of VND43.6 trillion ($1.87 billion) after design changes and a strengthening of the Japanese yen increased the price. The line is now 72 percent complete. By the end of this year, it is expected to reach 85 percent, with the aim to bring the project into operation by the end of 2021.
