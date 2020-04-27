A glimpse inside Saigon subway terminal

Roads and buildings above the station. The entire site covers over 2,000-square-meters, with construction completed 127 days earlier than planned. The metro line spans from Long Binh Ward in District 9 to Ben Thanh Ward in District 1 with a total 14 stations, 11 elevated and three underground. It was approved in 2007 at a cost of VND17.4 trillion ($747 million).

Last November, the National Assembly allowed city authorities to approve a new cost estimate of VND43.6 trillion ($1.87 billion) after design changes and a strengthening of the Japanese yen increased the price. The line is now 72 percent complete. By the end of this year, it is expected to reach 85 percent, with the aim to bring the project into operation by the end of 2021.