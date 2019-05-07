VnExpress International
A Dien Bien Phu flashback in black and white

By Ngoc Thanh   May 7, 2019 | 07:30 pm GMT+7

65 years ago, the Battle of Dien Bien Phu was decisively won by Vietnamese forces, forcing the French out of Indochina.

Approximately 150 documents, photos and artifacts relating to the 1954 battle, from both Vietnam and France, are on display at an exhibition in the Museum of Dien Bien Phu Victory in the eponymous northern town. The exhibition will remain open until May 10.

President Ho Chi Minh discusses strategy for the Battle of Dien Bien Phu in December 1953.

General Vo Nguyen Giap (2nd, R) and other commanding officers discuss Dien Bien Phu plans in 1954.

Vietnamese troops march towards the northwestern battlefield in 1954.

Two-ton cannons are pulled through tough terrain to the battlefield.

Soldiers share a moment of merriment in a trench.

Medics tend to injured soldiers.

A unit joins the battle to gain control of the Muong Thanh Bridge, carrying a flag.

Vietnamese troops capture a French tank.

A soldier waves a Vietnamese flag on top of General Christian de Castries's bunker on May 7, 1954, signalling the Viet Minh's victory.

General de Castries and his officers are captured.

Muong Thanh after the battle.

The Battle of Dien Bien Phu was one of the most major confrontations in the First Indochina War, fought between the Viet Minh Communist Revolutionaries and the French Union's French Far East Expeditionary Corps. Lasting from March 13 to May 7, 1954, the battle was decisively won by the Vietnamese side, effectively terminating the French presence in Indochina and the signing of the Geneva Accords.

Archival photos obtained by VnExpress

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Vietnam War war Dien Bien Phu battle France French Viet Minh history
 
