A closer look at the successful severance of conjoined twins

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, HCMC Children's Hospital staff lead two 13-month-old conjoined twins, Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi, to surgery, gathering around 93 doctors, nurses and medical experts from several HCMC hospitals.



The siblings were classified Ischiopagus Tetrapus (Quadripus) conjoined twins, which means they have a symmetrical continuous longitudinal axis with their area of union not broken anteriorly. If a pair of conjoined twins is born for every 200,000 births, only 6 percent of such cases are classified as Ischiopagus Tetrapus, doctors said. The twins have a colon frame and only one anus, two bladders located on both sides of the abdominal cavity, and a circular pelvis.