9 bears, after a decade in captivity, saved by wildlife group in Vietnam

A photo provided by Animals Asia shows its health experts check a bear at a farm in Binh Duong Province on Friday.

Nine moon bears from the southern province of Binh Duong, which neighbors Ho Chi Minh City, are leaving the cages and are being transferred to a sanctuary.

A farm owner on Friday handed over the bears, four of them female, to a team of the Hong Kong-based wildlife protection group Animals Asia.

The farm was originally opened for commercial bear bile extraction. The government banned the practice in 2005.

Seven of the bears had been living in cages at the farm for more than 10 years and the other two since 2008, Animals Asia said in a press release Monday.

Doctors from the group said poor nutrition and years in captivity led to a wide range of health problems for the bears.

Their journey to Tam Dao bear sanctuary in the northern province of Vinh Phuc began on Monday. They are expected to reach their new home later this week.

This is the biggest bear rescue by the group in four years, it said.

The group has managed to have 186 bears released from farms across Vietnam.