VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

800 detonators found in Phu Quy Island after huge explosion

By Tu Huynh   June 4, 2016 | 04:55 pm GMT+7

Police in the southern province of Binh Thuan have discovered 800 detonators in a village in Phu Quy Island, which has been badly damaged in a huge explosion on June 1.

The explosion injured five and broke down more than 50 houses. It came from a local's house with three consecutive big bangs. The house collaped in the blink of an eye while 50 other houses were badly damaged.

800detonators-found-in-phu-quy-island-after-huge-explosion

Photo by VnExpress/Chau Hai

Police detected about 843 detonators in the house and about 18 kilograms of TNT explosives. They suspect a local used the explosives and detonators for fishing.

800detonators-found-in-phu-quy-island-after-huge-explosion-1

Police investigate the site. Photo by VnExpress/Truong Thanh

Among the three injured, two have been discharged from hospital while Be, owner of the house, remains due to serious burns.

The case is pending further investigation.

Tags: Phu Quy. detonators
 
Read more
3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

U.S. agrees to waive restrictions on Japanese military component imports

U.S. agrees to waive restrictions on Japanese military component imports

Vietnamese general says first purchase of U.S. weapons some way off

Vietnamese general says first purchase of U.S. weapons some way off

Japan pledges support for Southeast Asia security to counter coercive China

Japan pledges support for Southeast Asia security to counter coercive China

Vietnam targets 90 pct health insurance coverage by 2020

Vietnam targets 90 pct health insurance coverage by 2020

Shangri-La Dialogue: Making defense policy in uncertain times

Shangri-La Dialogue: Making defense policy in uncertain times

Vietnam pours $320 million to combat flooding in central city of Mekong Delta

Vietnam pours $320 million to combat flooding in central city of Mekong Delta

China arrests 42 illegal Vietnamese immigrants and smugglers, busting syndicate

China arrests 42 illegal Vietnamese immigrants and smugglers, busting syndicate

 
go to top