800 detonators found in Phu Quy Island after huge explosion

The explosion injured five and broke down more than 50 houses. It came from a local's house with three consecutive big bangs. The house collaped in the blink of an eye while 50 other houses were badly damaged.
|
Photo by VnExpress/Chau Hai
Police detected about 843 detonators in the house and about 18 kilograms of TNT explosives. They suspect a local used the explosives and detonators for fishing.
|
Police investigate the site. Photo by VnExpress/Truong Thanh
Among the three injured, two have been discharged from hospital while Be, owner of the house, remains due to serious burns.
The case is pending further investigation.