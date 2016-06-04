800 detonators found in Phu Quy Island after huge explosion

The explosion injured five and broke down more than 50 houses. It came from a local's house with three consecutive big bangs. The house collaped in the blink of an eye while 50 other houses were badly damaged.

Photo by VnExpress/Chau Hai

Police detected about 843 detonators in the house and about 18 kilograms of TNT explosives. They suspect a local used the explosives and detonators for fishing.

Police investigate the site. Photo by VnExpress/Truong Thanh

Among the three injured, two have been discharged from hospital while Be, owner of the house, remains due to serious burns.

The case is pending further investigation.