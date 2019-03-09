8 South Koreans, one Vietnamese tour guide injured in bus accident

A Vietnamese tour guide and eight South Koreans were injured after their bus went off a slope road and turned over. Photo by VnExpress/Phan Thanh

Around 1 p.m., the bus carrying South Korean tourists was traveling on a slope road leading to downtown Phan Thiet, a coastal town in the south central province of Binh Thuan, when the driver lost control of the bus and it plunged about six meters down.

Provincial authorities said eight South Korean passengers, including a child, and a Vietnamese tour guide suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the accident.

Last month, 11 South Koreans were injured in a bus-truck collision near the Hai Van Tunnel in central Vietnam.

South Koreans are among the biggest groups of visitors to Vietnam, with more than 3.4 million arrivals last year, a 44 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Road safety has become a serious concern in the country, with almost one person killed every hour in road accidents. More than 18,720 accidents occurred last year, killing 8,244 people and injuring nearly 14,800, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.