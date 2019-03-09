VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

8 South Koreans, one Vietnamese tour guide injured in bus accident

By Phan Thanh, Phuoc Tuan   March 9, 2019 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
8 South Koreans, one Vietnamese tour guide injured in bus accident
A Vietnamese tour guide and eight South Koreans were injured after their bus went off a slope road and turned over. Photo by VnExpress/Phan Thanh

A Vietnamese tour guide and eight South Korean tourists were hospitalized after their bus plunged off a road in Binh Thuan Saturday.

Around 1 p.m., the bus carrying South Korean tourists was traveling on a slope road leading to downtown Phan Thiet, a coastal town in the south central province of Binh Thuan, when the driver lost control of the bus and it plunged about six meters down.

Provincial authorities said eight South Korean passengers, including a child, and a Vietnamese tour guide suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment. 

Police are investigating the accident.

Last month, 11 South Koreans were injured in a bus-truck collision near the Hai Van Tunnel in central Vietnam.

South Koreans are among the biggest groups of visitors to Vietnam, with more than 3.4 million arrivals last year, a 44 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Road safety has become a serious concern in the country, with almost one person killed every hour in road accidents. More than 18,720 accidents occurred last year, killing 8,244 people and injuring nearly 14,800, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Related News:
Tags: South Koreans bus accident Mui Ne Binh Thuan road crash traffic accident
 
Read more
Vietnamese filmmaker apprehends female thief in Florida hotel

Vietnamese filmmaker apprehends female thief in Florida hotel

Hanoi prepares to counter African swine fever outbreaks

Hanoi prepares to counter African swine fever outbreaks

Illegal construction booms in central Vietnam, targeting expressway compensation

Illegal construction booms in central Vietnam, targeting expressway compensation

Hong Kong jails homeless Vietnamese man for robbery

Hong Kong jails homeless Vietnamese man for robbery

Vietnam jails 15 more for last year’s SEZ protest

Vietnam jails 15 more for last year’s SEZ protest

Hanoi hotel's six floors completely off limits during Kim Jong-un visit

Hanoi hotel's six floors completely off limits during Kim Jong-un visit

‘Unpredictable’ African swine fever spreads to two more Vietnamese provinces

‘Unpredictable’ African swine fever spreads to two more Vietnamese provinces

 
go to top