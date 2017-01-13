8 foreigners in robbery gang arrested in Vietnam

Police in Ho Chi Minh City have arrested eight foreigners, aged 26 to 60, accused of robbing at least 12 Vietnamese in recent weeks.

They said the gang – seven from Iran and one from Malta – stayed in Ho Chi Minh City and every day, they allegedly went out to look for victims across the city and in nearby provinces.

Police said the group usually approached random people or street vendors, distracted the victims and then robbed them.

One victim was a 37-year-old man in HCMC, who reported that the gang asked to exchange some cash when he was walking on a street last week. When the man took out his wallet, a member of the gang allegedly grabbed it and took VND4 million ($177) before they ran away.

In another case, a 62-year-old woman selling lottery tickets in the Mekong Delta province of Long An were robbed of VND2 million last Friday.

Police caught two of the members on Tuesday, before they tracked down the rest.

