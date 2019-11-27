VnExpress International
$8.4 mln online gambling ring broken up in Nghe An

By Sen    November 27, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Online gambling is illegal in Vietnam, and yet million-dollar operations have been busted often. Photo by Shutterstock/Monika Wisniewska.

The Nghe An police have busted an online soccer betting ring that had accepted wagers of VND196 billion ($8.4 million) in less than three months.

Announcing the arrests on Tuesday they said they had first come across the gang in the central province in August.

They kept tabs on it and on October 20 dozens of officers raided the gang’s hideouts in three different places and arrested 14, including Nguyen Trung Hieu, 35, the kingpin.

The raid netted 15 iPads, five computers and VND52 million ($2,240) in cash.

The police froze an account the ring had used for the gambling with VND250 million ($10,780) in it.

Investigators estimate around VND196 billion ($8.4 million) passed through the ring based on data since August 1.

The ring had been active in various cities and provinces including Hanoi and the southern province of Dong Nai.

Since May this year Nghe An police have broken up 366 gambling rings and arrested 1,470 people.

The government has allowed people aged over 21 with a monthly income of at least VND10 million ($432) to gamble in a casino in the southern Phu Quoc Island on a pilot basis.

