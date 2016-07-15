VnExpress International
6-year-old boy falls to death from high-rise building in Hanoi

By Phuong Son   July 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
He was left home alone.

A six-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony on the 11th floor of a high-rise apartment in Hanoi on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at Rainbow apartment building in Linh Dam residential area in the southwest of Hanoi.

A neighbor living on the ground floor, after hearing a loud sound, rushed outside and found the boy lying motionless on the roof of the second floor.

The boy had been dead before the emergency personnel arrived.

Residents at the complex said the victim is a six-year-old boy living on the 11th floor and when the accident happened, he was left home alone.

It is not immediately clear if his parents have been informed of his death.

Residents started to move in 21-story Rainbow apartment building two years ago.

There have been a number of incidents that involved children climbing on balconies or climbing up to sofas placed near open windows. Police have warned parents against letting windows open or leaving any objects near windows or balconies.

In August of last year, also in Linh Dam complex, an eight-year-old boy luckily survived after falling from a balcony 30 meters above the ground. He was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Tags: accident high-rise building fall to death Linh Dam Hanoi
 
