54 detained for gambling on illegal cockfight in central Vietnam

By Duc Hung   November 27, 2016 | 04:27 pm GMT+7

Police arrested 54 people for allegedly gambling on an illegal cockfight in the central Nghe An Province on Saturday.

Around a hundred police stormed a farm in the province’s capital Vinh at about 2 p.m. on Saturday and arrested the gamblers. They also seized 25 fighting cocks, VND230 million (nearly $10,000), cars and motorbikes.

According to police, it had taken more than a month to track down the gambling ring, which often changes locations to avoid detection.

The suspected gamblers are arrested at the scene. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Tuan

The suspected gamblers at the scene. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Tuan

Further investigations are underway.

Gambling on cockfights is illegal in Vietnam.

