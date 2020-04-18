VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

500+ foreign specialists to be quarantined upon entering Vietnam for work

By Nguyen Quy   April 18, 2020 | 06:41 am GMT+7
500+ foreign specialists to be quarantined upon entering Vietnam for work
Foreign arrivals show their online health declarations at Tan Son Nhat Airport, HCMC, March 7, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong.

Authorities in Thanh Hoa and Quang Ninh provinces have prepared to quarantine over 500 foreign specialists scheduled to enter the country this month.

Authorities in the north central province of Thanh Hoa received 104 specialists from CR Asia Thailand Company to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery on Friday evening. Two of them are from South Africa, one from New Zealand and the remainder from Thailand.

After landing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, they were transferred to the quarantine area at Anh Phat 3 Hotel in Nghi Son Economic Zone, 200 km south of the capital.

Based in Thanh Hoa’s Nghi Son Open Economic Zone, the refinery boasts a capacity of 200,000 barrels of crude oil a day in its first phase, equivalent to 10 million tonnes a year.

On Thursday, authorities in the northern province of Quang Ninh said it would cooperate with the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam to bring 400 South Koreans back to Vietnam to resume work.

The specialists, who hold main positions at South Korean enterprises operating in Vietnam, are expected to land at Van Don International Airport this month. 308 of them, engineers of Samsung Vietnam, landed on Friday afternoon.

They will be quarantined for 14 days at a five-star hotel in Ha Long, with all associated fees covered by the South Korean side.

Upon entering the country, all foreign experts are required to show an official certificate confirming they are free of the novel coronavirus, issued by competent authorities of the host countries and approved by the Vietnamese government.

Earlier, Vietnam agreed to let 700 engineers of Samsung Display skip mandatory centralized quarantine but ordered strict medical supervision for 14 days for the South Korean engineers who must also make medical declarations before entering the country.

Starting March 22, Vietnam suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

Only Vietnamese nationals and foreigners carrying diplomatic and official passports such as business managers, experts and high-skilled workers are allowed to enter the country at this time, and all entrants will be quarantined for 14 days.

One of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is that 24,410 foreigners were not able to the country to work, according to data from the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs. These include 18,999 Chinese, 2,826 South Koreans, and 2,585 citizens from other countries and territories, including experts, skilled workers and managers.

A survey by the ministry last month found 34 cities and provinces want to bring back over 9,000 foreigners, mostly Chinese and South Koreans.

Vietnam’s infection tally rose to 268 Thursday morning, with 97 active cases and 171 discharged from hospital.

The global Covid-19 death toll has risen to 134,300 as the disease has spread to 210 countries and territories.

Related News:
Tags: foreign experts Vietnam Thanh Hoa Quang Ninh South Korean experts Covid-19 pandemic coronavirus fears entry restrictions Nghi Son Oil Refinery
 
Read more
HCMC extends school closure in Covid-19 safety measure

HCMC extends school closure in Covid-19 safety measure

Vietnam 9th safest Asia-Pacific country amid Covid-19 pandemic, study finds

Vietnam 9th safest Asia-Pacific country amid Covid-19 pandemic, study finds

Vietnamese-Canadian doctor in Quebec succumbs to Covid-19

Vietnamese-Canadian doctor in Quebec succumbs to Covid-19

Vietnam goes two days straight with no new Covid-19 case

Vietnam goes two days straight with no new Covid-19 case

Drought drives endangered douc langurs to the seashore

Drought drives endangered douc langurs to the seashore

Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases for 36 hours

Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases for 36 hours

Vietnam discharges another 21 Covid-19 patients

Vietnam discharges another 21 Covid-19 patients

Taiwan firm in HCMC improves Covid-19 safety measures after shutdown

Taiwan firm in HCMC improves Covid-19 safety measures after shutdown

 
go to top