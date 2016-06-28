VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

50-year-old Vietnamese woman nabbed for pickpocketing in Malaysia

By Th Sun Daily   June 28, 2016 | 11:13 am GMT+7

Malaysian police detained a 50-year-old Vietnamese woman for pickpocketing in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Zainol Samah said the suspect was apprehended by a boutique owner following the suspect's suspicious behavior and after a customer complained her belongings were missing.

"At 9.45 p.m., a customer realized her belongings were missing and immediately complained to the owner.

"The owner, who was already observing the suspect who was also in the shop, apprehended her with the help of members of the public," Zainol said in a statement today.

Police had already launched an investigation into the victim and her background before the incident.

"We discovered the Vietnamese woman had come to the country with her husband and rented a room in Cheras for a month.

"Police seized five handphones, two handbags and two scarves," Zainol added.

The suspect has been remanded and the case will be investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

Tags: pickpocketing Vietnamese Malaysia
 
Read more
Vietnam police swoop on Chinese gang suspected of multiple fraud

Vietnam police swoop on Chinese gang suspected of multiple fraud

UN calls for action to eliminate rising child abuse in Vietnam

UN calls for action to eliminate rising child abuse in Vietnam

Vietnam looks to Japan for anti-submarine aircraft

Vietnam looks to Japan for anti-submarine aircraft

Vietnam’s flourishing tourism market poses threat to Thailand

Vietnam’s flourishing tourism market poses threat to Thailand

Mekong Delta loses $210 million to drought and salinity

Mekong Delta loses $210 million to drought and salinity

Radical proposal to limit Hanoi's motorcycle traffic

Radical proposal to limit Hanoi's motorcycle traffic

China to establish consulate general in Da Nang

China to establish consulate general in Da Nang

CASA plane’s black boxes recovered; two more bodies found

CASA plane’s black boxes recovered; two more bodies found

 
go to top