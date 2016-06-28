50-year-old Vietnamese woman nabbed for pickpocketing in Malaysia

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Zainol Samah said the suspect was apprehended by a boutique owner following the suspect's suspicious behavior and after a customer complained her belongings were missing.

"At 9.45 p.m., a customer realized her belongings were missing and immediately complained to the owner.

"The owner, who was already observing the suspect who was also in the shop, apprehended her with the help of members of the public," Zainol said in a statement today.

Police had already launched an investigation into the victim and her background before the incident.

"We discovered the Vietnamese woman had come to the country with her husband and rented a room in Cheras for a month.

"Police seized five handphones, two handbags and two scarves," Zainol added.

The suspect has been remanded and the case will be investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.