5 killed as fire engulfs house in Da Lat's old villa complex

By Khanh Huong   March 13, 2018 | 07:56 am GMT+7
The remains of the house where the fire started. Photo by VnExpress/Khanh Huong

The victims include a couple and their children.

Five people were found dead after firefighters managed to put down a house fire in the Central Highlands' resort town of Da Lat on Monday evening.

Locals reported hearing a loud explosion from an old villa on Tran Hung Dao Street at around 7.30 p.m., before seeing flames engulf a small house built on the villa's side minutes later.

Screams for help could be heard coming from the burning house, but locals were unable to rescue the victims as the fire quickly tore through the timber-framed house and spread to a neighboring one.

About 100 firefighters and more than 10 fire trucks were mobilized to the site to put down the fire and rescue the victims.

The fire was successfully put down at 9 p.m., but five people were found dead inside the house. The victims have been identified as Nguyen Van Thang, 42, his wife, their two children and an acquaintance visiting the family.

The decades-old state-owned villa is currently home to over 10 families. Most of its occupants are poor locals who rented small apartments separated by wooden boards inside the villa, according to Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.

Police are still investigating the case.

Tags: Vietnam Da Lat fire death
 
