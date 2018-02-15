VnExpress International
5 found dead in suspected murder in Saigon house

By Quoc Thang   February 15, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Police check a house in Ho Chi Minh City after five bodies were found on Thursday. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

A couple and their three children were found dead around the house, their bodies decomposing.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City besieged a house on Thursday afternoon after five members in a family were found dead in what appeared to be a gruesome murder.

Local residents noticed the smell of dead bodies from the alley house in Binh Tan District and they called police.

The officers had to break in and found many blood stains right from the door.

A 34-year-old woman was found dead on a chair.

The bodies of her husband and three children, between three and 13 years old, were found later around the house, after the police had to use special tools to contain the family's shepherd dog.

“We suspect that they were murdered, probably by someone they knew,” an investigator said.

The police have not revealed details of how the victims were killed.

Their neighbors said the family was rich and ran a welding shop at home, which closed three days ago when the three workers left for the Lunar New Year.

But no one from the family has been seen for the past two days, they said.

The family’s motorbike is still in their front yard, but their van is missing.

The case has drawn crowds of curious people, although the stink of corpses could be smelled from 30 meters (100 feet) away.

Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City murder crimes death bodies police Vietnam news public security
 
