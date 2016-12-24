VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

47 dogs seized as police bust dog meat ring in southern Vietnam

By Hong Tuyet   December 24, 2016 | 11:43 am GMT+7
47 dogs seized as police bust dog meat ring in southern Vietnam
Dogs, dead and alive, seized by police in Tay Ninh Province on Friday. Photo provided by the police

Most of the stolen dogs were already slaughtered and about to hit dinner tables at local restaurants.

Police in the southern province of Tay Ninh have seized 47 dogs, including 32 dead ones, as they raided a dog theft ring on Friday.

The officers arrested five men, aged 27 to 55, early on Friday morning. They said three of them roamed the streets and used stun guns to catch dogs, then their accomplices would slaughter and sell the animals for meat at VND50,000 ($2) a kilo.

Around five million dogs are killed in Vietnam every year, making the country the second biggest consumer of dog meat in the world after China, which consumes roughly 20 million.

The consumption has been criticized by many in Vietnam and around the world as most of the dogs are pets stolen and killed in brutal ways.

Vietnam does not have strong regulations to stop the practice.

Dog thieves are rarely punished, and nor are the people who buy and sell stolen meat.

Current laws only treat theft as a criminal offense if the object’s value exceeds VND2 million, less than $100. Due to rising pressure from both within and outside the country, legislators are considering a provision that would criminalize pet theft.

All the five men arrested on Saturday face a possible criminal investigation, as the dogs weighed 512 kilograms and were worth around $1,100 in total, an estimate that is controversially based on the market price for dog meat.

Related news:

Angry mob beats dog thief unconscious in central Vietnam

Mob beats, hospitalizes suspected dog thief in central Vietnam

Tags: Vietnam animal rights dog meat trade
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top