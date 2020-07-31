45 patients, family members at Da Nang hospitals infected with Covid-19

Police in Quang Nam Province checks body temperature of a man coming from the neighboring city of Da Nang, July 29, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

Aged between 27 and 87, they are either patients or family members taking care of patients at three different hospitals in the central city.

33 of them are linked to Da Nang Hospital, four to Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases and two to Da Nang Oncology Hospital. Four other patients are staying at a hotel where kidney patients of the Da Nang Hospital are isolated, two at the medical center of the city’s Cam Le District.

They took the total infections in the country to 93 since the disease resurfaced last Saturday, with Da Nang alone accounting for 79.

Community transmissions have spread to five other cities and provinces in six days, with Hanoi and HCMC each reporting two cases, Da Nang's neighbor Quang Nam Province eight cases, the nearby Quang Ngai Province and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak one each.

With the 45 new cases, the largest number of domestic infections reported in one day in Vietnam ever since the first cases were detected in the country in February, the nation now has 509 Covid-19 patients. Of these, 369 have recovered.

Now more than 53,000 people are in quarantine.

The pandemic has killed 674,455 worldwide.