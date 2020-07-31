VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

45 patients, family members at Da Nang hospitals infected with Covid-19

By Le Nga   July 31, 2020 | 06:43 am GMT+7
45 patients, family members at Da Nang hospitals infected with Covid-19
Police in Quang Nam Province checks body temperature of a man coming from the neighboring city of Da Nang, July 29, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

Vietnam confirmed 45 new Covid-19 patients Friday morning, all linked to hospitals in Da Nang, now Vietnam’s biggest outbreak, raising the nation’s active cases to 140.

Aged between 27 and 87, they are either patients or family members taking care of patients at three different hospitals in the central city.

33 of them are linked to Da Nang Hospital, four to Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases and two to Da Nang Oncology Hospital. Four other patients are staying at a hotel where kidney patients of the Da Nang Hospital are isolated, two at the medical center of the city’s Cam Le District.

They took the total infections in the country to 93 since the disease resurfaced last Saturday, with Da Nang alone accounting for 79.

Community transmissions have spread to five other cities and provinces in six days, with Hanoi and HCMC each reporting two cases, Da Nang's neighbor Quang Nam Province eight cases, the nearby Quang Ngai Province and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak one each.

With the 45 new cases, the largest number of domestic infections reported in one day in Vietnam ever since the first cases were detected in the country in February, the nation now has 509 Covid-19 patients. Of these, 369 have recovered.

Now more than 53,000 people are in quarantine.

The pandemic has killed 674,455 worldwide.

Coronavirus disease 2019

No Covid-19 outbreak outside Da Nang yet: advisory group

No Covid-19 outbreak outside Da Nang yet: advisory group

Vietnam reports second Covid-19 death

Vietnam reports second Covid-19 death

Vietnam reports first Covid-19 death

Vietnam reports first Covid-19 death

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam Covid-19

patients Vietnam Covid-19

Vietnam Covid-19 cases

 

Read more

Vietnam reports first Covid-19 death

Vietnam reports first Covid-19 death

Two Myanmar sailors announced Covid-19 free in Vietnam

Two Myanmar sailors announced Covid-19 free in Vietnam

Da Nang to build field hospital as three medical facilities remain locked down

Da Nang to build field hospital as three medical facilities remain locked down

World Bank provides $6.2 mln to support Vietnam’s Covid-19 fight

World Bank provides $6.2 mln to support Vietnam’s Covid-19 fight

Scaffolding collapses, killing three workers in Hanoi

Scaffolding collapses, killing three workers in Hanoi

Saigon street locked down over suspect Covid-19 case

Saigon street locked down over suspect Covid-19 case

Saigon closes bars, dance clubs again as Covid-19 infections rise

Saigon closes bars, dance clubs again as Covid-19 infections rise

Vietnam confirms five more Covid-19 community transmission cases

Vietnam confirms five more Covid-19 community transmission cases

 
go to top