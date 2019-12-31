$43-million shipyard left to rust

|
With VND1 trillion ($43.2 million) invested by Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin), a debt-ridden state-owned giant embroiled in embezzlement scandals in the late 2000s, a shipyard was built in 2008 on the banks of Cai Lon River, Xom Trong Hamlet, Hang Vinh Commune, Nam Can District, Ca Mau Province in southern Vietnam.
With the projected capability of employing 4,000 workers to manufacturing ships of up to 10,000 tons, the facility was built across 58 hectares of land acquired from 127 local families.
However, the project was kickstarted during the 2008 global economic depression that saw great drops in the demand for new ships. Thus, despite being completed, the yard has never been used.
Years of abandon has meant the onset of weeds.
Despite Vinashin restructuring in 2013, transferring 216 subsidiaries to PVN and Vinalines, its Nam Can yard remained untouched, and eventually, fell into disrepair.
Many of its expensive infrastructure, including wharves, were left to decay.
Years of inactivity caused the wharves’ rotary to rust.
A large number of unused equipment has been left on the grounds near the bank of Cai Lon River.
This track became unusable after submerged by river tides.
Weighing hundreds of kilograms, some of the equipment poses a morbid threat to locals who frequently pass by.
With the factory’s operating license nullified due to contract breach, before a new investor is found, the main building has been used by locals to fix their private boats.