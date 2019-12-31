$43-million shipyard left to rust

With VND1 trillion ($43.2 million) invested by Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin), a debt-ridden state-owned giant embroiled in embezzlement scandals in the late 2000s, a shipyard was built in 2008 on the banks of Cai Lon River, Xom Trong Hamlet, Hang Vinh Commune, Nam Can District, Ca Mau Province in southern Vietnam.

With the projected capability of employing 4,000 workers to manufacturing ships of up to 10,000 tons, the facility was built across 58 hectares of land acquired from 127 local families.

However, the project was kickstarted during the 2008 global economic depression that saw great drops in the demand for new ships. Thus, despite being completed, the yard has never been used.