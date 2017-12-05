VnExpress International
4 missing after fishing boat capsizes off southern Vietnam

By Nguyen Khoa   December 5, 2017 | 09:16 am GMT+7
One of the rescued fishermen. Photo courtesy of the Maritime Search and Rescue Co-ordination Center

Two members of the crew have been rescued, but the search is on for the remaining four. 

A fishing boat carrying six crew members sank two miles off the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on Monday night, according to the Maritime Search and Rescue Co-ordination Center.

Two of the fishermen have been rescued but are still very weak. “The boat took on water and sank so fast that it was difficult for us to find the rest of the crew,” said one of the rescued fisherman.

Rescue workers are searching for the four missing crew.

A week ago, another fishing boat carrying six people also capsized off Vung Tau. One fishermen was saved by local people, but two bodies have also been recovered. The three other crew remain missing.

