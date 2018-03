4 injured as taxi flips over in Vietnam

By Thanh Chau June 16, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7

A taxi cab carrying three passengers flipped upside down in the central province of Ninh Thuan on Thursday night after crashing into a road divider and a traffic sign pole.

The 50-year-old driver and three passengers, including two children, were pulled out of the car in panic.

All were injured but reportedly not critically.

Police are investigating the cause.