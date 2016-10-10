4 injured after turbulence hits Air New Zealand flight out of Vietnam

Four people, including three crew members, were injured after severe turbulence hit an Air New Zealand flight en route from Ho Chi Minh City to Auckland on Sunday morning.

About 40 minutes into the flight, the plane encountered turbulence which is said to have thrown crew members up to the ceiling, New Zealand media has reported.

In a Facebook post, Emman Te Paa, a passenger, said the turbulence occurred as the meals were being served.

"As the air hostess hands me my tray we hit some really bad turbulence, the plane drops and all my food flies all over the floor and me," she wrote.

"Everyone is screaming and we have no idea what is going on.

"A few minutes pass and the crew calling for a doctor over the loud speaker, two crew members had suffered critical injuries, the turbulence had thrown them up to the ceiling, another was injured."

The plane was then forced to return to Ho Chi Minh City to rush the injured to the nearest hospital, she wrote, describing it as the "flight from hell".

Four people on flight NZ268 all suffered minor injuries in the incident, an Air New Zealand spokeswoman was quoted by the media as saying.

She added that the flight was delayed until Monday and the passengers had been accommodated in Ho Chi Minh overnight.

