4 dead as severe floods, landslides ravage northern Vietnam

Landslides damage a road in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, severing traffic. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son

Heavy rains over the weekend have triggered flash floods and landslides that have left at least four people dead and damaged infrastructures in northern mountainous provinces.

As of Sunday, three people have been reported missing and four others were injured. Heavy rains are expected to continue to lash northern Vietnam during Sunday night and Monday, according to the news site Voice of Vietnam.

Dien Bien, which borders China and Laos, is one of the worst-hit provinces with two children, aged 3 and 8, being swept away by flash floods.

Heavy rains have also triggered flash floods and lanslides in Son La and Thanh Hoa provinces, destroying crops and damaging roads.

Earlier this month, in what was the worst flooding to hit Lao Cai since 2008, heavy rains that triggered floods and landslides in the northern mountainous province left four people dead and seven others missing.

In late July, Typhoon Mirinae, the first to hit Vietnam this year, also caused widespread downpour in Hanoi and other provinces, submerging streets and halting traffic.

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

