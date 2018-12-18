VnExpress International
$330mln private airport in northern Vietnam ready to go

By Minh Cuong   December 18, 2018 | 04:22 pm GMT+7

The first flight will take off from Van Don International Airport on December 30.

An overview of the Van Don International Airport.

Construction of the airport, 50 kilometers away from the world famous Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, began in 2015. It has been built on 325 hectares of land at a cost of VND7.7 trillion ($330 million). It is expected to open on December 30.

A jetway at the airport.

The airport has a capacity of 2.5 million passengers per year equivalent to 1,250 passengers per hour. Its parking bay will have place for at least four aircraft by 2020 and seven by 2030.

Van Don Airport's runway is lit up.

The runway is 3.6 kilometers long, enough for B787, B777, B747-40 and planes of equivalent sizes to take off and land.

A terminal at the airport. The 27,000 sq.m terminal has 31 counters.

There are four baggage carousels that can serve up to 1,200 passengers during peak hours.

A security scanner at the airport.

Kiosks for checking in online.

Outside the airport.

A koi pond inside a terminal.

A view of Van Don International Airport at night.

Besides domestic flights, the airport will also offer flights from and to Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.

Vietnam's aviation industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The country served some 106 million passengers this year, a 12.9 percent increase from last year and highest of all time.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Quang Ninh Van Don airport aviation infrastructure traffic transport
 
