3 shot dead, 15 injured in alleged land dispute in Central Highlands

Three forestry workers were shot dead and 15 others were injured following a shotgun attack in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Sunday morning.

The police suspect there were four attackers, all from the southern Binh Phuoc Province. The authorities say they have illegally acquired forestland in the area, which spurred a land dispute with Long Son Limited Company.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has called for an urgent investigation into the incident.

The employees of Long Son were using earth movers to clear a site in the 1538 subzone of Tuy Duc District when a group of people came and started insulting and preventing the workers from their work. The site was reportedly occupied illegally by a local household.

Clash between the workers and the group happened.

Suddenly four more strange people appeared and started opening fire at the workers, killing three and injuring 15 others.

The surviving workers, three of them in critical condition, are being treated for their injuries at a district hospital.

Hundreds of police officers are urgently searching for the gunmen who fled the scene.

One of the 15 injured workers at the local hospital. Photo by VnExpress/Thien Nhan

Dak Ngo Commune Party Secretary Le Van Minh said illegal logging and land disputes have been going on in the area for years.

"Most of the disputed forest land had previously been encroached by locals. After the authorities reclaimed the land and assigned it to forestry companies, the locals became angry," Minh said.

