3 officers killed in blast at Vietnam police station

By Phuoc Tuan, Xuan Ngoc   December 13, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7
A house's ceiling in Dak Lak falls apart due to an explosion at a police station on Monday night. Photo by VnExpress

Investigation found the explosion happened in the evidence room but the cause is still unknown.

An explosion at a police station in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak killed at least three officers, injured three others, and damaged many nearby houses on Monday night.

The blast happened in the capital town of Buon Ma Thuot at around 9 p.m. Debris could be seen flying as far as dozens of meters away.

Six officers were injured in total and three died soon after arriving at a hospital.

"It's an unfortunate accident, not a terrorist attack," Colonel Bui Trong Tuan told the press on Tuesday. 

A resident said her house "shook strongly after a very loud blast." Residents within a 500 meters radius were also startled by the noise.

Tran Ky Roi, Dak Lak police chief, said initial investigation found the explosion happened in the evidence room.

The police are still investigating the cause and have blocked the site.

