VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

3 moon bears freed after nearly 20 years behind bars in Vietnam

By Staff reporters   November 7, 2017 | 11:31 am GMT+7

The bears were being held in tight cages and farmed for their bile.

Three moon bears were handed over by families in the northern province of Ninh Binh to activists on Monday, promising the animals a new life after nearly two decades in captivity.

The animals, two of them female, have been kept in small cages since they were cubs weighing just five kilograms (11 lbs) each. Now they are around 100 kilograms but in poor health, local media reported.

Initial examinations found they had received multiple injections to extract bear bile, causing their livers and gallbladders to become infected, said a Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) report.

Members of the animal welfare organization Four Paws International have transported the animals to Ninh Binh Bear Sanctuary, 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Hanoi. The bears will receive treatment for around three weeks before being released into a semi-wild environment.

Demand for bear bile stems from a misconception that it can be used as a medicinal tonic, and the placebo  is popular in many Asian countries. Vietnam banned commercial bear bile extraction in 2005, but bile farming remains a problem after more than a decade.

In July, the Vietnam Forestry Administration signed an agreement with the Hong Kong-based animal welfare organization Animals Asia to shut down all notorious bear bile farms and free the remaining 1,000 bears stuck in captivity in Vietnam over the next three years.

Animals Asia has rescued 186 bears in Vietnam since 2008 when it set up a sanctuary in Tam Dao National Park, 70km (43 miles) north of Hanoi.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ninh Binh bears wildlife animal rights
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top