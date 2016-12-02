VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

3 killed as heavy rain floods thousands of houses in central Vietnam

By Quy Nhon, Xuan Ngoc   December 2, 2016 | 11:30 am GMT+7
3 killed as heavy rain floods thousands of houses in central Vietnam
A bus struggled through a flooded road in Binh Dinh this week. Photo by VnExpress/Quy Nhon

It is the third flood to hit the region since mid-October.

At least three people have been killed as heavy downpours flooded thousands of houses in Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai Provinces in central Vietnam.

A report from Binh Dinh’s authorities on Thursday said flooding has killed three people, aged 14, 32 and 48, in the province.

Water has isolated many areas in Binh Dinh, drowning 7,000 houses and 8,600 hectares (21,251 acres) of paddy fields. Dozens of schools let students stay at home on Thursday.

In the neighboring Quang Ngai Province, authorities are still looking for a 33-year-old who was swept away in flash floods on Wednesday.

Hundreds of houses along rivers are also submerged.

A cold spell has triggered rainfall of up to 300 milimeters in the provinces in recent days. Rain is forecast to drench the region through Saturday.

The flood is the third to hit central Vietnam since mid-October, when a tropical depression triggered non-stop rains that killed 31 people and flooded 92,000 houses in Quang Binh and 5,000 houses in Ha Tinh. Flooding returned to the area in late October, killing at least eight people.

Related news:

>Vietnam launches $5 million relief fund for storm, flood victims

>Vietnamese race against the clock to save what they can from flood

Tags: Vietnam flood
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top