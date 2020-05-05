295 South Korean experts isolated upon entering Vietnam for work

They landed on an Asiana Airlines flight and all carried certificates issued by South Korean authorities -- which are accepted by the Vietnamese government – saying they do not have Covid-19.

After making health declarations, 233 of them, employees of Samsung Display and battery producer Samsung SDI Co., wore protective gears and were taken to Bac Ninh Province, around three hours from Quang Ninh, in specialized cars.

They were quarantined at two hotels and health officials would take their samples for Covid-19 test. If they test negative for the novel coronavirus throughout the 14-day period, they will be issued with a certificate of quarantine completion.

These experts then will work in private offices and workshops and would have little contact with other people, local authorities said.

There's been no information on the next destinations of the other 62 South Koreans.

Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, is the largest foreign investor in Vietnam, employing around 160,000 people.

Late last month, Bac Ninh and Quang Ninh have quarantined 598 Chinese and South Korean experts who came to Vietnam for work.

Vietnam suspends foreign nationals from entering the country starting March 22. In certain cases, those coming with diplomatic or official passports, or for special economic projects, are given entry, but they need to present a Covid-19 free certificate from a recognized authority in the country of embarkation.

All persons are put under 14 days of quarantine upon arrival and tested for the coronavirus. One of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is that more than 20,000 foreigners, most of them Chinese and South Koreans, have not been able to enter the country to work, according to data the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs released in late March.

The Health Ministry confirmed zero fresh Covid-19 cases Tuesday morning, keeping the national count at 271 since Sunday evening, with no deaths.

Of the total cases so far, 221 have recovered and 39 are still under treatment.