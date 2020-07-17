VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

280 Vietnamese fly home from Covid-19 hotspot Russia

By Anh Ngoc   July 17, 2020 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
280 Vietnamese fly home from Covid-19 hotspot Russia
A medical staff disinfects the area around Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Minh.

Vietnam has brought home another 280 of its nationals from Russia, Europe’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot, on its third repatriation flight from that country since the Covid-19 breakout.

The flight left Sherementyevo International Airport in Moscow and arrived at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Friday morning, with mainly seniors, pregnant women, children, and students whose visas had expired.

They included some Vietnamese citizens stuck in Belarus, another Covid-19 hotspot.

Russia has the world’s fourth largest number of Covid-19 patients with over 752,000 infections and 11,937 deaths so far.

The passengers were quarantined upon arrival.

Over 500 Vietnamese returned from Russia on the first two repatriation flights in May and July, and many tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press briefing on Thursday that "13,323 returnees who were stranded in many countries and territories have been brought back home on 55 flights since April 10."

Earlier this month Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc instructed government agencies to bring home another 14,000 Vietnamese citizens.

He ordered the immediate repatriation of 219 Vietnamese aged between 19 and 68 working at a hydropower project in Litoral Province, Equatorial Guinea. Half of them have Covid-19.

Vietnam has had 381 cases so far, with the latest being eight Russian experts who arrived on July 11. There has however been no community transmission for three months. Its tally of active cases is 25 and no death has been recorded to date.

Related News:

Tags:

Covid-19 pandemic

travel restrictions

Russia

Vietnamese citizens

Van Don Airport

 

Read more

PM orders probe into trafficking ring after Covid-19 community transmission

PM orders probe into trafficking ring after Covid-19 community transmission

Coronavirus: 5-year-old girl from Russia is Vietnam's 'patient 417'

Coronavirus: 5-year-old girl from Russia is Vietnam's 'patient 417'

Vietnam confirms first case of Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days

Vietnam confirms first case of Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days

Vietnam tells foreign experts to test for Covid-19 before arriving

Vietnam tells foreign experts to test for Covid-19 before arriving

Locust swarm from China ravages northern Vietnam bamboo forests, corn fields

Locust swarm from China ravages northern Vietnam bamboo forests, corn fields

Two repatriates from Russia infected with Covid-19

Two repatriates from Russia infected with Covid-19

Da Nang stops receiving repatriation flights

Da Nang stops receiving repatriation flights

Da Nang braces for extensive Covid-19 testing

Da Nang braces for extensive Covid-19 testing

 
go to top