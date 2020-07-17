280 Vietnamese fly home from Covid-19 hotspot Russia

A medical staff disinfects the area around Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Minh.

The flight left Sherementyevo International Airport in Moscow and arrived at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Friday morning, with mainly seniors, pregnant women, children, and students whose visas had expired.

They included some Vietnamese citizens stuck in Belarus, another Covid-19 hotspot.

Russia has the world’s fourth largest number of Covid-19 patients with over 752,000 infections and 11,937 deaths so far.

The passengers were quarantined upon arrival.

Over 500 Vietnamese returned from Russia on the first two repatriation flights in May and July, and many tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press briefing on Thursday that "13,323 returnees who were stranded in many countries and territories have been brought back home on 55 flights since April 10."

Earlier this month Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc instructed government agencies to bring home another 14,000 Vietnamese citizens.

He ordered the immediate repatriation of 219 Vietnamese aged between 19 and 68 working at a hydropower project in Litoral Province, Equatorial Guinea. Half of them have Covid-19.

Vietnam has had 381 cases so far, with the latest being eight Russian experts who arrived on July 11. There has however been no community transmission for three months. Its tally of active cases is 25 and no death has been recorded to date.