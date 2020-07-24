VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

277 Vietnamese return home from Cuba, Germany

By Nguyen Quy   July 24, 2020 | 11:11 am GMT+7
277 Vietnamese return home from Cuba, Germany
Vietnamese citizens from Cuba and Germany wear protective clothes on a repatriation flight, July 23, 2020. Photo by Vietnam Airlines.

A Vietnam Airlines special flight brought back 277 Vietnamese nationals from Cuba and Germany on Friday morning.

Vietnam's first repatriation flight from Cuba took off from the capital Havana with 61 passengers, made a stopover at Frankfurt and picked up another 216 people and arrived at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

The passengers were mainly children, students, elderly and sick people, pregnant women, workers whose labor contracts had expired, and stranded tourists.

They underwent medical checks before boarding, were quarantined on arrival, and their samples have been taken for testing.

Cuba has reported over 2,400 cases of Covid-19 and 87 deaths so far.

Germany is Europe's fifth worst affected country with over 205,000 infections and 9,187 deaths.

Vietnam has so far repatriated over 2,000 of its citizens from Europe.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press briefing last week that 13,323 Vietnamese have been brought back on 55 flights since April 10.

Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said 50 more flights would bring another 13,000 people home by the end of next month.

Authorities have warned that community infection could return to Vietnam with the repatriation of its citizens and the entry of foreign specialists and highly skilled workers.

Vietnam has to date recorded 412 cases of Covid-19. There has been no community transmission for over three months.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

repatriation flight

Cuba

Germany

Van Don Airport

Quang Ninh

Covid-19

Vietnamese overseas

coronavirus

 

Read more

Myanmar man takes Vietnam Covid-19 tally to 413

Myanmar man takes Vietnam Covid-19 tally to 413

Japan to ease visa issuance restrictions for Vietnamese employees

Japan to ease visa issuance restrictions for Vietnamese employees

Vietnam calls halt to wildlife imports, illegal markets

Vietnam calls halt to wildlife imports, illegal markets

50 isolated in Da Nang after man tests positive for Covid-19

50 isolated in Da Nang after man tests positive for Covid-19

US Consul General lauds Vietnam relationship

US Consul General lauds Vietnam relationship

Hanoi's biggest landfill is running out of space

Hanoi's biggest landfill is running out of space

Heat wave reveals relics of the past under Nghe An dam

Heat wave reveals relics of the past under Nghe An dam

Vietnam to medically evacuate 120 Covid-19 infected citizens from Equatorial Guinea

Vietnam to medically evacuate 120 Covid-19 infected citizens from Equatorial Guinea

 
go to top