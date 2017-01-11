VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

270-kilo war bomb unearthed in central Vietnam

By Hoang Tao   January 11, 2017 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
270-kilo war bomb unearthed in central Vietnam
The bomb found in Quang Tri Province on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Uyen Nhi

Bomb removal group PeaceTrees has safely removed the bomb found in Quang Tri Province.

Road construction workers in the central province of Quang Tri found a bomb of around 270 kilograms (615 lbs) on Wednesday.

The bomb, 1.7 meters long, was found two meters underground.

Authorities said the bomb is an unguided, general-purpose Mark 82 used by the U.S. during the Vietnam War.

Members of the U.S.-based bomb removal organization PeaceTrees Vietnam have moved the bomb to a safe place for detonation.

Quang Tri was the hardest hit by bombings during the war. The province was a center for American military bases and a principle battleground during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

An estimated 400,000 pieces of unexploded ordinance, or UXO, remain buried across 480,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) of land in Quang Tri. They can be found in residential areas, gardens and even under houses.

Across Vietnam, UXO still threatens a fifth of land mass and explosions occur frequently, killing more than 1,500 people every year and maiming and injuring 2,200 more, according to official data.

Related news:

> 230kg war bomb deactivated in central Vietnam

> 300-kilo war bomb found in central Vietnam

> Vietnam's never-ending war: into the trenches with the bomb disposal squad

Tags: Vietnam bomb
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top