24 Vietnamese students, relatives remain in China's Wuhan

Vietnamese international students at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan City stock up food. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Thi Ngoc Nuoi.

They include four children and a pregnant woman.

They have stocked up enough food to last a long time and are refraining from going out.

No Vietnamese national has been reported to have contracted the disease.

Huazhong Normal University has the largest number of Vietnamese - nine students and a child - while the rest are at Wuhan University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China University of Geosciences, and Wuhan Sports University.

Since the Chinese government announced the deadly outbreak the Vietnamese students in Wuhan have reportedly been limiting travel, avoiding crowded places, wearing masks when going out, and stocking food.

They have formed groups on social media to communicate with each other.

The Vietnamese students said the Vietnamese embassy promptly responded to them and established groups for communication. Two of its officials are in regular contact and guiding the students and their relatives on how to protect themselves.

The ambassador also sent gifts for them to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Huazhong Normal University has handed out masks, soap and thermometers to international students.

Some others like Wuhan University and Wuhan Sports University also provide food.

nCoV, which originated in Wuhan, has spread so far to 30 provinces in mainland China and to Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, the U.S., Singapore, Malaysia, France, Canada, and Vietnam.

Chinese authorities said as of Tuesday, January 28 morning 106 people had died of the disease. The number of confirmed cases of individuals infected with the nCoV virus reached over 4,500.

Vietnam has cancelled all flights to and from Wuhan. Recently the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam allowed four Vietjet Air flights to take Chinese tourists from Cam Ranh in central Vietnam back to Wuhan.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has instructed travel companies not to organize tours to high-risk areas in China.

In Vietnam, no local has contracted the nCoV virus yet. A Chinese father and son were the only two confirmed cases of infection.