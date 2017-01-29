23 Vietnamese killed in traffic accidents on Lunar New Year's Day

Road accidents reportedly killed 23 in Vietnam on Lunar New Year’s Day. Photo by Reuters

A total of 36 road crashes on Saturday, the first day of the Year of the Rooster, killed 23 people and injured 32 others, police said.

No rail and sea transport incidents were reported, they added.

In total, police recorded 90 traffic accidents nationwide during first three days of the Tet holiday, which began on Thursday. There were 55 deaths and 92 injuries.

Nearly 1,400 traffic violations resulted in fines worth VND370 million ($16,357). Traffic officers also impounded four cars and 469 motorbikes, and revoked 68 driving licenses.

Traffic accidents remain the biggest single cause of fatalities in Vietnam even as the country has been working to make local roads safer.

On average, there is one death per hour. The country is trying to reduce road traffic fatalities to fewer than 20 per day, or 7,300 per year.

Traffic congestion, inadequate law enforcement, poor driving skills and bad street conditions are often cited as the main reasons for road crashes.

Vietnam is celebrating the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday. Most of the country will go back to work on Thursday.

