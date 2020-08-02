VnExpress International
23 quarantined in Central Highlands after Japanese boss becomes Covid-19 suspect

By Khanh Huong, Phuoc Tuan   August 2, 2020 | 02:39 pm GMT+7
Medical workers screen for possible Covid-19 cases at the Lam Dong General Hospital in Lam Dong Province. Photo by VnExpress/Khanh Huong.

23 employees of an agricultural firm in Lam Dong were quarantined Saturday after its Japanese director tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan.

The 75-year-old Japanese director of Hokkaido Lotus Farm Investment JSC has been working in Lac Duong District for the past two years. He traveled to HCMC on July 17 to meet several partners and friends in Districts 1, 2 and 4, among others, before flying to Lam Dong's Da Lat on July 19, according to the Lam Dong Center for Disease Control (CDC).

On July 31, he flew from Da Lat to HCMC and then to Tokyo. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Narita International Airport and was quarantined. He is expected to be tested again five days later.

Upon receiving the news, the Lam Dong CDC visited the company to take samples from the employees, said Nguyen Duc Thuan, director of the Lam Dong Department of Health.

"Lac Duong District has quarantined 23 employees, but since the director's itinerary was very complex, we're still trying to trace back anyone who has been in close contact with im," Thuan said.

As of Sunday, Lam Dong had not confirmed any Covid-19 case.

Vietnam has recorded 590 cases so far, with five deaths and 212 active cases. More than 94,000 people are in quarantine.

