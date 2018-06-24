VnExpress International
22 more people arrested for investigation into vandalism in SEZ law protest

By Phuoc Tuan   June 24, 2018 | 12:51 pm GMT+7
A suspect (L) is working with investigators at a police station. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha

Some of the accused told the police they’d been given money to participate in the protests.

Police in the central Vietnamese province of Binh Thuan said Saturday they have arrested 22 more people for investigation into disrupting public order, vandalism and resisting authorities while protesting Vietnam’s proposed draft law on special economic zones (SEZs) on June 10.

The people have said they regretted their actions, with some saying they were given money to participate in the protest, police said.

The investigations into the protests are ongoing, they added.  

In total, 32 people have been arrested for investigation into disrupting public order and resisting authorities while protesting the SEZ law. 

On June 10, hundreds of protestors had stormed the office of the People’s Committee in Binh Thuan and burnt vehicles, destroyed other property and clashed with the police, authorities said.

The situation was resolved close to midnight with help from forces from the Ministry of Public Security, police spokesman Nguyen Van Nhieu said.

Hundreds of other people have been detained in the aftermath of the protests.

The protests against the draft SEZ law erupted in several places across the country. A particular grievance against the law was a provision that would allow foreign investors to lease land for 99 years. 

The National Assembly has deferred passage of the law until its next session in October, when its provisions will be discussed further.

Tags: SEZ law protest Binh Thuan prosecuted Vietnam lease land China proposal October
 
