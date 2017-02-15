VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

200 tons of tar, rubbish washes up along Vietnam's central coast

By Son Thuy   February 15, 2017 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

Authorities in Quang Nam Province are still struggling to clear up the mess after a fortnight.

200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast

Around 200 tons of garbage and tar has washed up along a 7-kilometer stretch of coast in the central province of Quang Nam, home to the popular tourist town of Hoi An.
200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast-1

The incident was reported to local authorities on February 2. Nguyen Vien from the environment department said: “We’re still waiting for reports from other departments, but the garbage may have drifted in from international waters.”
200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast-2

Many bottles with Chinese lettering were found along the coast. A local named Cuong told VnExpress that this is the first time he has seen such a huge amount of garbage wash up onto the coast.
200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast-3

Authorities have sent sanitation workers to the polluted site, but it will take about 10 days to clean up the 7-kilometer stretch of coast.
200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast-4

Huynh Khanh Toan, deputy chairman of Quang Nam’s People’s Committee, said that they have called on local citizens to help collect the lumps of tar before they melt into the ground under the hot weather.
200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast-5

Around 20 sanitation workers are working non-stop at the site to collect garbage.
200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast-6

Lumps of tar have been buried in the sand so workers have to use sieves to sort through them.
200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast-7

Hazardous waste is being taken to an incinerator while normal waste is being transported to landfill sites.
200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast-8

“Tomorrow [February 15] we will send more workers to the polluted site and get the clean-up finished soon,” said Nguyen Ngo, deputy head of the province’s environment agency.
200-tons-of-tar-rubbish-washes-up-along-vietnams-central-coast-9

Hazardous waste is loaded onto a truck to be sent to an incinerator.

Photos by VnExpress/Son Thuy

Related news:

In modern Hanoi, trash remains a headache

Sea of used condoms, tampons wash up in Hanoi lake

Tags: garbage coast oil rubbish
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top