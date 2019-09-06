200 families marooned as floods submerge central Vietnam

|
Over 200 households have been cut off in Phuong My Ward in Ha Tinh’s Huong Khe District for the last three days as floodwaters submerged the area.
|
The water has submerged the ground floor of a local government office. Phuong My is the lowest point in Huong Khe, making it vulnerable to flooding.
|
A house is completely under water except for its roof.
Tropical depression Kajiki made landfall in central Vietnam on Tuesday. It then moved northeast toward the sea and weakened but dumped rainfall of up to 530 mm, causing severe floods and landslides.
|
Accustomed to frequent flooding, some families in Phuong My have built attics with a window (R) to receive supplies from outside in case of floods.
|
A family stacks furniture and other household goods on a floating platform. Despite their preparations, some families were unable to salvage large pieces of furniture.
"After this flood, we will clean whatever appliances are still usable, but electronic appliances have to be replaced," Hoang Thi Tuong, a local, said.
|
Nguyen Thi Luong (L) and her son could not leave Phuong My before the flooding submerged the area, and so went up to their attic. The water has inundated the rest of her house. "I was so scared I couldn’t sleep well last night," she said.
|
Power has been cut off in Phuong My. A few families have power generators. As of Friday morning the floodwaters have begun to recede.