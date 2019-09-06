VnExpress International
200 families marooned as floods submerge central Vietnam

By Duc Hung   September 6, 2019 | 11:23 am GMT+7

People in Ha Tinh Province have been overwhelmed as flooding triggered by torrential rains and waters discharged by hydropower plants inundate central Vietnam.

Over 200 households have been completely isolated in Phuong My ward, Huong Khe District, Ha Tinh Province for the last three days as flood waters submerged the area.

The flood got to the first floor of the local authorities’ working headquarter (picture). All activities have been postponed, but there are still officials stationed on the second floor ready to assist the citizens.Phuong My is the lowest trough in Huong Khe District, making it extremely vulnerable to flooding.

A house except for its roof is completely under water. The citizens have been getting around by boats.Tropical depression Kajiki made landfall on Tuesday in the area between Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam Provinces with wind speeds of 40-50 kph, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.It then moved northeast toward the East Sea, also known as the South China Sea, and weakened but dumped rainfall of up to 530 mm, causing severe floods and landslides.

Tropical depression Kajiki made landfall in central Vietnam on Tuesday. It then moved northeast toward the sea and weakened but dumped rainfall of up to 530 mm, causing severe floods and landslides.
Accustomed with the frequent flood visits, some families in Phuong My built a garret which has a window near the roof (right) that allows them to receive aids from the outside in case of flood.

A family stacks some of their home furniture of a floating platform.Despite flood preparation, some families didn’t manage to take out their big-sized furniture.After this flood, we will clean whatever appliances are still usable, but electronic appliances will be replaced, Hoang Thi Tuong, a homeowner told VnExpress.

"After this flood, we will clean whatever appliances are still usable, but electronic appliances have to be replaced," Hoang Thi Tuong, a local, said.
I was so scared I couldn’t sleep well last night, Luong said.

Nguyen Thi Luong (L) and her son could not leave Phuong My before the flooding submerged the area, and so went up to their attic. The water has inundated the rest of her house. "I was so scared I couldn’t sleep well last night," she said.
The entire Phuong My has suffered from power loss. Only a few families have their own power generators but the gerenated power only lasts for a couple of hours in the evening.As of Friday morning, floodwaters have began to recede.Le Quoc Hau, Chairman of Phuong My Commune Peoples Committee, said the local government has started planning to help the locals clean their houses and apply disinfection.

200 families marooned as floods submerge central Vietnam

Video by Hoang Tao.

