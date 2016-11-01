2 Vietnamese students killed in crash involving commune chairman

A commune official's car collided with a motorcycle in the central province of Nghe An last week, killing two students, local media reported Monday, citing the police.

According to Bao Giao Thong news site, the incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when Nguyen Van Trung, chairman of Tho Hop Commune in Quy Hop District, drove home in his car.

He reportedly had played a volleyball match and had been drinking earlier in nearby neighborhoods, a source told the news site.

Vu Van Sang, 15, and Nguyen Van Hieu, 16, students from a local school, were killed when the car crashed into their motorcycle.

Police are investigating the case.

Traffic incidents involving police officers government officials usually catch a lot of attention in Vietnam.

Last month, police in the northern province of Ninh Binh launched a criminal investigation against a police officer for hitting and killing a woman last week with a car that was allegedly unregistered.

In May, a district chief prosecutor in the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum Province was sentenced to 18 months in jail for drunk driving. He caused multiple crashes that sent eight people to hospital.

Last January, a court in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau sentenced a former traffic police officer to five years in prison for crashing a car into a crowd in 2014, killing two and injuring seven others.

