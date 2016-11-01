VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

2 Vietnamese students killed in crash involving commune chairman

By VnExpress   November 1, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

The official has been suspected of driving his car after drinking.

A commune official's car collided with a motorcycle in the central province of Nghe An last week, killing two students, local media reported Monday, citing the police.

According to Bao Giao Thong news site, the incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when Nguyen Van Trung, chairman of Tho Hop Commune in Quy Hop District, drove home in his car.

He reportedly had played a volleyball match and had been drinking earlier in nearby neighborhoods, a source told the news site.

Vu Van Sang, 15, and Nguyen Van Hieu, 16, students from a local school, were killed when the car crashed into their motorcycle.

Police are investigating the case.

Traffic incidents involving police officers government officials usually catch a lot of attention in Vietnam.

Last month, police in the northern province of Ninh Binh launched a criminal investigation against a police officer for hitting and killing a woman last week with a car that was allegedly unregistered.

In May, a district chief prosecutor in the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum Province was sentenced to 18 months in jail for drunk driving. He caused multiple crashes that sent eight people to hospital.

Last January, a court in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau sentenced a former traffic police officer to five years in prison for crashing a car into a crowd in 2014, killing two and injuring seven others.

Related news:

> Minor accident causes severe traffic jam in Hanoi

> Vietnamese woman killed in Pokemon Go-related accident in Japan

Tags: car accident commune chairman Nghe An
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top